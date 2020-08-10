Sections
Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s bail plea rejected by NIA court

Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s bail plea rejected by NIA court

After a week-long hearing, quite unusual in bail petitions, the court had posted it for a decision on Monday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:00 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru last month. (PTI PHOTO.)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Monday rejected the bail application of the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, and ordered that provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act will remain in place.

Her counsel had opposed the UAPA saying no terror angle was involved and the case only dealt with economic offences but Assistant Solicitor General P Vijaykumar appearing for the NIA contended that major proceeds from smuggling were diverted to fund anti-national activities. After a week-long hearing, quite unusual in bail petitions, the court had posted it for a decision on Monday.

This is the first time UAPA has been imposed in the country in a smuggling case. “Earlier smuggling came under the Customs Act but after the amendment in UAPA, money laundering and serious economic offences that affect the country’s stability also come under it. True, this is first time UAPA has been applied in a smuggling case,” Supreme Court lawyer M R Abhilash said.

After hearing the versions of both sides in detail, the court ruled that considering the case diary and other details submitted by the probe agency her bail application will not stand. The NIA had produced the letter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan which he wrote to the PM two days after the case surfaced on July 5 seeking a high-level central agency probe into the case. During the hearing, NIA also said the accused was influential and she had a good rapport with the CM’s office, bureaucracy and the state police.



The NIA said a portion of the proceeds from the gold smuggling was diverted to fund anti-national activities. It also said that after a preliminary investigation it found that one of the suspects, KT Ramees, who is in NIA custody, was in touch with some fundamentalist organizations. He also undertook many foreign trips including Tanzania in Africa and he was suspected to be a part of the international smuggling and drug racket, it said. But her lawyer insisted that the terror angle was brought in without any reason. At one point, the court also agreed she had no direct links with terror activities.

Her counsel also said she was a victim of intense political rivalry between the CPI (M)-led state government and the BJP-led Union government but the NIA citied the CM’s letter saying both governments wanted a thorough inquiry into the case and politics was dragged into the case intentionally. After her bail plea was dismissed, her counsel said he will move a higher court.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the probe said an NIA team had reached the United Arab Emirates and it will question Faisal Fareed, the third accused in the case, reportedly under the custody of the Dubai police. Earlier, Interpol had issued a red corner notice against him after the NIA’s request. It will also interrogate three others whose names cropped up during the questioning of KT Ramees.

There are also reports that the MEA sought permission of the UAE government to “interview and take a statement,” of the consular attaché who left the country after the seizure of 30 kg gold which had arrived as part of a diplomatic consignment. UAE is a friendly country where at least 25 lakh Indians are working, so the MEA is very cautious in its approach, a senior official said.

After the case came to light, the UAE embassy had issued a statement “that some former employees had misused Swapna Suresh had earlier worked with the consular office in Thiruvananthapuram. During investigation the NIA also found that both of them had allegedly forged the consular seal, stamp and other documents.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi; Rajasthan ‘truce’ soon
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Andhra’s new industrial policy to focus on manufacturing sector, generate jobs for locals
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Villagers oppose setting up of IIT Goa campus on forested stretch, warn those supporting the project
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Harpreet Singh is carving the Punjabi music and film industry with creative content
Aug 10, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.