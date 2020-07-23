Sections
Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: After outrage, transfer of customs officials deferred for now

Kerala gold smuggling case: After outrage, transfer of customs officials deferred for now

After the issue triggered a controversy, the Customs department made it clear that it was a routine transfer and it was deferred for the time being.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (both in the middle) after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru earlier. (PTI PHOTO.)

Following the outrage over the transfer of key customs officials who are investigating the Kerala gold smuggling case, the order was withdrawn on Thursday. The Union Home Ministry has expressed serious reservations over the issue saying such a controversy should have been avoided when the investigation was continuing on the right track, a senior official familiar with the development said.

The sudden transfer order of six superintendents and two inspectors attached with the Kochi unit of the Customs who are part of the ongoing investigation was issued by Mohammad Yousaf, Commissioner of Customs, late on Wednesday. After the issue triggered a controversy, the Customs department made it clear that it was a routine transfer and it was deferred for the time being.

ALSO READ | Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA custody of accused extended

“There are enough pressures as the investigation is progressing. The transfer drama can be part of it. It seems many who are part of the syndicate are rattled,” said a senior official, who did not want to be identified. He said the multi-agency probe is moving in the right direction.

The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5, when P S Sarith, a former employee of the UAE consulate in the state capital, was arrested when he came to receive a consignment in the name of an official of the consulate. Later, 30 kg gold was retrieved from the consignment. Five days later, Swapna Suresh, a senior IT official and her friend Sandip Nair were arrested from their hideout in Bengaluru.



The Enforcement Directorate has formally arrested three key accused, Sarith, Suresh and K T Ramees, another accomplice. The ED had registered a case against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the NIA court had earlier allowed it to question the accused. Opposition Congress and BJP said since the transfers were deferred they will not comment on the issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kiss will become flying kiss: How TV shows look like in Covid-19 era
Jul 23, 2020 18:13 IST
I am happy and my body feels good: Katy Perry
Jul 23, 2020 18:15 IST
India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order: Report
Jul 23, 2020 18:12 IST
Changing China’s conduct
Jul 23, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.