Sections
Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: Opposition steps up pressure on Pinarayi Vijayan-led govt

Kerala gold smuggling case: Opposition steps up pressure on Pinarayi Vijayan-led govt

BJP state president K Surendran observed a one-day fast on Sunday and Congress-led UDF will bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the assembly on Monday.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

A week after the seizure of a gold consignment from the United Arab Emirates consulate in the state capital, the CM was forced to suspend his powerful private secretary M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer. (PTI PHOTO.)

With assembly elections eight months away in Kerala, the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced a series of protests seeking the resignation of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on the back foot after the high-profile gold smuggling case.

BJP state president K Surendran observed a one-day fast on Sunday and Congress-led UDF will bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the assembly on Monday. As the ruling front enjoys a majority (90 in the 138-member House) in the assembly it will not affect the stability of the government but the debate can embarrass the government further.

“The CM’s private secretary was suspended and the key accused in the smuggling case had a good rapport with his office, all agencies say it but the CM says his office was in no way connected with the smuggling case. Nobody will believe it,” said former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the day-long fast of Surendran online.

Basking in the Covid-19 recovery rate glory, being the first state to report the virus but with the lowest mortality and high recovery rates, the gold smuggling case surfaced at a bad time for the government. A week after the seizure of 30 kg gold from a consignment in the United Arab Emirates consulate in the state capital, the CM was forced to suspend his powerful private secretary M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer.



The Enforcement Directorate has also started investigation against another minister K T Jaleel, who reportedly accepted funds and 4000 kg ‘gift’ from the consulate in March. Though the minister pleaded that these consignments were holy books the opposition alleged that some of the packets contained smuggled gold. If the minister’s version is right, he can’t get away from the foreign exchange management act, experts say.

“After the gold smuggling case came to light many other corruption cases also surfaced. The CM can’t run away from these correction charges. In the Life Mission project serious irregularities came to light,” said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a probe into the Life Mission project. While probing the smuggling case the Life Mission project commission came to light—the main accused in the smuggling case Swapna Suresh said she accepted a hefty commission for the project.

As the barrage of charges increased the ruling CPI (M) has asked party workers to inform people about what it called “a joint onslaught by Congress-BJP combine” and “highlight good works of the government.” On Sunday it organised a state wide sit-in against the Centre’s polices including privatisation of airports. The party had locked horns with the Centre over its move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress in Rajasthan betrayed people, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Aug 23, 2020 19:06 IST
Nitrate supplementation could help elderly in lung clearance, breathing
Aug 23, 2020 19:04 IST
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
Aug 23, 2020 19:00 IST
To send a message, it is time to ban Chinese firms from India’s 5G trials
Aug 23, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.