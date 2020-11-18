Kerala gold smuggling: ED denies Sivasankar’s allegations of pressure to name political targets

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar being taken into custody by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has denied the allegations levelled by former Principal Secretary of Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) M Sivasankar, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, that the agency had pressured him to name a few political targets.

The ED made the rebuttal in an affidavit filed before a principal sessions court in Kochi on an affidavit filed by Sivasankar, in which he had alleged that he was pressurized to name a few political targets of ED’s choice.

“The allegation regarding extortion or pressure for extracting the names of certain political party leaders is made with mala fide intention and is denied as false. Had he any such contentions or apprehension while he was in custody, he would have divulged it at the time or argument,” the economic offences watchdog submitted.

It said that these allegations are only an afterthought intentionally made to make false allegations against the investigating agency.

Sivasankar had earlier submitted that he was pressurized to name a few political targets, and added that when he refused to do so, he was arrayed as an accused in the money laundering case related to the Kerala gold smuggling case and was arrested.

Earlier, the ED had submitted that its investigation in the matter has clearly established the involvement of M Sivasankar in the gold smuggling and also added that the probe has also revealed that he is involved in receiving kickbacks in the LIFE Mission project.

M Sivasankar is in judicial custody till November 26 in connection with the case. He was arrested by the ED on October 28.

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.