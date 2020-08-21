Sections
Home / India News / Kerala HC orders CBI probe into custodial death of farmer in Pathanamthitta

Kerala HC orders CBI probe into custodial death of farmer in Pathanamthitta

The high court bench also directed Mathai’s wife to do necessary requirements for the last rites of the deceased person’s body, which has been kept at the Ranni Marthoma Hospital mortuary ever since his death on July 28.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kochi Kerala

A single-judge bench of Justice VG Arun, after hearing arguments from all the sides on a petition filed by Mathai’s wife, handed over the probe in the matter to the CBI. (HT photo)

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged custodial death of PP Mathai, a farmer who was found dead in a well hours after he was allegedly taken into custody by Forest Department officials.

A single-judge bench of Justice VG Arun, after hearing arguments from all the sides on a petition filed by Mathai’s wife, handed over the probe in the matter to the CBI. The State government submitted that it is ready to hand over the case to the CBI.

The bench also directed Mathai’s wife to do necessary requirements for the last rites of the deceased person’s body, which has been kept at the Ranni Marthoma Hospital mortuary ever since his death on July 28.

His wife Sheeba and family members are adamant that the body will not be buried until those responsible for his death are arrested.



The body of PP Mathai was found in a well hours after he was allegedly taken into custody by Forest Department officials of the Chittar forest division in Pathanamthitta district for questioning him over the destruction of a camera in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

9 personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security test positive for Covid
Aug 21, 2020 15:21 IST
Covid-19: Institutional isolation must for 50-plus patients
Aug 21, 2020 15:11 IST
Subramanian Swamy asks Centre to postpone JEE, NEET
Aug 21, 2020 15:02 IST
Two tropical storms expected to form at opposite ends of Caribbean
Aug 21, 2020 15:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.