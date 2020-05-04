Kerala keeps Covid-19 slate clean for second successive day

Doctors consulting patients in special fever desk at Ernakulam General hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

For the second consecutive day on Monday Kerala did not report a single Covid-19 case while 61 people were discharged - the largest number in a single day - since the outbreak began in the state in January last, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Vijayan told reporters that now only 34 patients are in hospitals. Out of 499 cases 465 were discharged. At least 33,500 samples were tested and 21,724 people were under observation.

He cautioned against being complacent in the fight against Covid-19.

“Although the state has made remarkable progress in containing the virus, it is not the time to lower the guard,” Vijayan said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Despite the Union home ministry allowing the opening of wine shops in non-red zone areas, Kerala has refused to do so fearing that social distancing norms will be flouted.

Many states witnessed serpentine queues in front of wine shops. In Delhi, police shut down all liquor shops in the east district following violation of social distancing guidelines by people.

Vijayan said the state will open more sectors of the economy in coming days but lockdown rules will be met.

The CM said more than 80 people from the state died in different countries since the pandemic began and he paid rich tributes to them. “It is really painful and the state stands with the relatives in their grief,” he said.

He said at least 1.60 lakh people from other states have registered on the government website to return to the state and the government will do everything to facilitate their travel.

Kerala was the first state in the country’ report a coronavirus case in January.