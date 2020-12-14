Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kerala local body elections: Final phase today; 9 million voters to exercise their franchise

Kerala local body elections: Final phase today; 9 million voters to exercise their franchise

The state election commission has deputed 52,285 officials for the polling duty and installed CCTVs in sensitive polling stations

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:55 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CM Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote in his village Pinarayi on Monday. (HT photo)

Four north Kerala districts are going to the poll today in the final round of a fiercely contested local body election in the state. The election assumes much significance as it being held four months before the assembly elections due in April-May.

Nearly 9 million voters will exercise their franchise to elect 354 local bodies and two corporations, Kozhikode and Kannur. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at junior basic school in Pinarayi village along with his family. After exercising his vote, the CM said the ruling Left Democratic Front will better its tally this time as people will give a befitting reply to a malicious campaign unleashed by Opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There is a strict vigil in some of polling booths in Kannur and Kasaragod districts as they are notorious for bogus voting and impersonation. Last week, the high court had ordered the two district administrations to ensure smooth polling. The state election commission has deputed 52,285 officials for the polling duty and installed CCTVs in sensitive polling stations.

The main fight is between CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-controlled United Democratic Front but the BJP-led National Development Front is posing a serious challenge to both fronts in certain pockets.

The Left parties usually perform well in local body elections but this time, the situation is not so easy for them as the government is mired in a number of controversies. CM’s former secretary M Sivasankar is in jail in connection with the gold smuggling case and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri is in Bengaluru jail in connection with a money laundering case related to narcotics drug haul.

Counting of the all three phases will be held on December 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Sensitise public, police about rights of LGBTQI+ community: NHRC tells Centre
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

Shekhar Suman remembers Sushant, Kangana meets Rajnath Singh
by HT Entertainment Desk
5 UG medical seats reserved for Covid warriors’ wards from Puducherry
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
‘He has gelled well with Shami and Bumrah’: Kaif picks India’s third pacer
by hindustantimes.com
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.