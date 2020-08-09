Sections
Kerala logs 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases; tally reaches 34,331

Kerala on Sunday recorded 1,211 fresh Covid-19 cases and two more fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 34,331.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the new cases were through local transmission. (File photo for representation)

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the new cases were through local transmission.

“At least 1,026 cases are of local transmission and the contact source of 103 is not traceable. 76 cases are returnees from foreign countries while 78 from other states,” she said in a release.

With two more deaths being reported in the state, the toll in the state climbed to 108.



Meanwhile, 970 people were cured on Sunday.

“The National Institute of Virology in Alappuzhahas confirmed that Abdul Khader (67) from Kasaragod district who died on August 4 and K V Rafi (64) from Ernakulam district who died on August 06 were infected with Covid-19,” minister said.

The district-wise figures of those infected through contact are Thiruvananthapuram 281, Malappuram 145, 115 in Kottayam, 99 in Alappuzha, 88 in Kollam, followed by others.

The minister said 27 health workers were also infected by the disease.

Currently, 1.49 lakh people are under observation in the state out of which 11,742 are in various hospitals across the state.

