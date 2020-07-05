Sections
Kerala makes following Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year

The state government has amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance which will be effective till July 2021.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh, Apr 22, (ANI): Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a Government Hospital, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI File )

In a major step to curb the spike in the coronavirus infections, Kerala has made it mandatory for people to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines for a year.

The state government has amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance which will be effective till July 2021.

The guidelines have been issued under Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020.

Kerala was the first state in the country to report Covid-19 cases. It has 5,204 coronavirus infections including 2,131 active cases and 25 deaths, as per the Union health ministry dashboard at 8 AM on Sunday morning.



Here are the new guildelines:

1) Everyone should wear a face mask or face cover in public places. Wearing mask in workplaces is also a must.

2) All persons shall maintain social distance at public place is necessary to curb the virus spread.

3) Rs 10,000 will be fined for not wearing masks in public places.

4) A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for marriage celebrations in Kerala.

5) For the funeral of non-Covid-19 patients, up to 20 people will be permitted.

6) For any social gathering, permission from local authority will be required.

7) Spitting in public places will be strictly prohibited.

8) Those who are coming to Kerala from other states need to register themselves via Kerala government’s Jagratha e-platform. However, a pass is not required for inter-state travel.

9) Up to 20 people will be allowed in any shop across the state to maintain social-distancing norms.

(with inputs from Livemint)

