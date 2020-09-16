Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Kerala minister KT Jaleel to be interrogated again in gold smuggling probe: ED

Kerala minister KT Jaleel to be interrogated again in gold smuggling probe: ED

The ED director said the minister was questioned by the agency twice and he will be summoned again after examining his statements.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

KT Jaleel’s clarification invited more trouble for him as he is not supposed to accept any funds or freebies without the consent of the ministry of external affairs. (SOURCED.)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday denied reports that the central agency has given a clean chit to Kerala higher education minister K T Jaleel in the gold smuggling case and said he will be questioned again. The clarification from ED director SK Mishra came in the wake of social media reports that he was given a clean chit in the case.

The ED director said the minister was questioned by the agency twice and he will be summoned again after examining his statements. There was a big campaign on social media, mostly by left–supported cyber activists, saying that he was given a clean chit and there won’t be any further questioning in the case. The state is in the midst of an agitation by opposition activists seeking his resignation and many party workers have been injured in baton-charging earlier.

However, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday defended the beleaguered minister again. “A probe agency questioning a minister is nothing unusual. Opposition parties are targeting Jaleel due to political reasons. It is sad a smoke screen is being created over holy books. The BJP may have reasons for it, but it is sad that the Muslim League and Congress are also supporting it,” he said.

The CM dismissed any possibility of the minister’s resignation and dubbed the ongoing agitation a move to destroy the state’s “spirited fight against the Covid-19 pandemic”.



Trouble began for the minister after phone call records of Swapna Suresh, main accused in the gold smuggling case, were leaked to the media. The minister’s phone number figured prominently on the list. Soon after the list came out, the minister said he had called Suresh as a consular employee in connection with Ramadan kits offered by the UAE consulate in the state capital.

But the minister’s clarification invited more trouble for him as he is not supposed to accept any funds or freebies without the consent of the ministry of external affairs and experts said it was a clear violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

During the gold smuggling investigation, the Customs also found that a huge consignment came on March 4 in 31 bags, weighing more than 4,000 kg and they were taken to Malappuram. The minister later admitted that he took these packets to his constituency but said they were religious books.

During investigation, the Customs also found that between 2017 and 2018 about 17,000 kg of dry dates was imported by the consular office. A senior officer said customs will examine details of all imports from October 2016, when the consulate was opened in the state. The smuggling case came to light on July 5 after seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic consignment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
Sep 15, 2020 23:15 IST
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Sep 15, 2020 20:11 IST
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Sep 16, 2020 01:50 IST
India elected to three key UN bodies
Sep 15, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Punjab farmers continue siege of 3 key bridges, block highways against agri ordinances
Sep 16, 2020 01:50 IST
Teacher who raped 2 underage girls and eloped with another pupil held in HP
Sep 16, 2020 01:46 IST
HC puts on hold colonel couple’s posting to two different locations
Sep 16, 2020 01:46 IST
Monsoon session: Furore in HP Assembly over benami land deals
Sep 16, 2020 01:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.