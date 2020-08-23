Sections
Kerala minister: Ready to face any probe over holy book consignment

Kerala minister: Ready to face any probe over holy book consignment

Kerala high education minister KT Jaleel said he is ready for a probe, amid reports that the Union finance ministry directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Kerala high education minister KT Jaleel said he is ready for a probe, amid reports that the Union finance ministry directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the alleged import of holy books and acceptance of contribution from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate.

While investigating the Kerala gold smuggling case, in which 30 kilograms (kg) of gold was seized by the customs on July 5 from a diplomatic consignment, investigating agencies in March had stumbled upon another consignment, weighing more than 4,000 kg, at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later, the minister had admitted that these were 31 consignments of Quran, meant for distribution in his constituency. He also said the consular office provided money for food kits to be distributed in his constituency.



“Let any agency probe it. I am least worried because I did not do anything wrong. Among 31 bags arrived, only one bag was opened. Anybody can examine them. I think distributing Quran is not a big crime either,” Jaleel said.

However, members of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that some of the boxes carried gold. They alleged that the minister was using religion to camouflage his alleged wrongdoings.

Diplomatic experts said religious books can’t be imported in this manner and the minister can be charged under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, for receiving funds from a foreign country without the permission of the ministry of external affairs.

Jaleel came under the scanner after his name figured prominently in the call list of Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the gold smuggling racket. But he insisted he interacted with Suresh as a diplomatic official and he did not know of her background or other dealings.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency, which is heading the multi-agency probe in the gold smuggling case, told a special court in Kochi that blue corner notices will be issued to four more persons staying abroad to unearth larger conspiracy in the case. It also said during investigation it found that a well-organised racket was functioning in the state, wielding influence in the higher echelons of power.

The NIA has arrested 20 persons in connection with the case so far. It told the court that the accused had conspired to damage the monetary stability of the country and destabilising the economy by smuggling large quantities of gold from abroad, and it is suspected that they had used the proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means.

