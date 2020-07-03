Sections
Home / India News / Kerala not in favour of withdrawing case against Italian marines: CM Vijayan

Kerala not in favour of withdrawing case against Italian marines: CM Vijayan

On Thursday, the tribunal ruled that India is entitled to compensation in the case but, at the same time, the five-member arbitral tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) decided by three votes to two that the marines are entitled to immunity in relation to their acts during the incident and that “India is precluded from exercising its jurisdiction” over them.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI File Photo )

Chief Minister Pinayrai Vijayan on Friday said that Kerala was not in favour of withdrawing the case against Italian marines from Supreme Court on a day when the central government informed the apex court that it has agreed to accept and abide by the award by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the case which relates to the killing of two Indian fishermen by Italian marines off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

The chief minister also said that Kerala wants the Union government to explore the possibility of a review petition.

India had accused the two marines – Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone on board the vessel MV Enrica Lexie – of killing two fishermen – Jalastine and Ajesh Binki in February, 2012. The ship was intercepted by naval ships after the incident and brought back to Kochi waters. Though the marines were arrested, they were later granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court and allowed to return to Italy in 2014 and 2016.

The case led to a new low in relations between India and Italy on the issue of jurisdiction.



The tribunal began hearing the case after Italy contended in December 2015 that India violated the rights and immunity of the marines – Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone – by detaining them. Italy also argued that India violated its exclusive right to institute penal proceedings against the marines under UNCLOS.

On Thursday, the tribunal ruled that India is entitled to compensation in the case but, at the same time, the five-member arbitral tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) decided by three votes to two that the marines are entitled to immunity in relation to their acts during the incident and that “India is precluded from exercising its jurisdiction” over them.

Following the ruling, the Centre on Friday filed an application requesting the Supreme Court to dispose of the proceedings pending before the top court in relation to the incident.

However, CM Vijayan said that Kerala will inform the Centre about its opposition to the withdrawal of the case.

“We are not in favour of withdrawing the case from the Supreme Court. We will inform the Centre about this,” said the CM.

Earlier state fisheries minister J Mercikutty Amma said the state has sought a copy of the verdict.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Submit details of incidents similar to what happened at Sion hospital: Bombay HC to BJP legislator
Jul 04, 2020 01:43 IST
More people turning towards smaller cities with more green spaces: Survey
Jul 04, 2020 01:41 IST
Maharashtra government’s plan to buy homeopathic pills fails as bidders quote higher prices
Jul 04, 2020 01:39 IST
Marking scheme for pending ICSE and ISC exams released
Jul 04, 2020 01:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.