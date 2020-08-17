Kerala opposition leader moves HC, seeks stay on police plan to tap calls of Covid-19 patients

Last week, Kerala director general of police Loknath Behra had issued a circular which said the ADGP Intelligence and ADGP headquarters will get in touch with all service providers to get CDRs of Covid-19 patients and persons under quarantine. (Image used for representation). (AP PHOTO.)

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday moved the high court with a plea to restrain the police from collecting call detail records (CDR) of Covid-19 patients and those who are under quarantine.

In his plea, Chennithala said the government’s move was unconstitutional and it will be an infringement on the right to privacy. He said in the name of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, the government was trampling on the basic rights of people. He urged the court to restrain the police and service providers from doing this saying the government was planning to convert Kerala into a surveillance state. His plea is likely to come up before the court on Tuesday.

Despite mounting protests, the government maintained it was for better tracking and surveillance of patients and had been experimented in many places earlier also. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said during pandemic situations such drastic steps would be needed but the police will ensure that these records are not misused by anyone. He also said it was part of a scientific method to contain the spread of the virus and it was done for the sake of public health and safety.

Last week, Kerala director general of police Loknath Behra had issued a circular which said the ADGP Intelligence and ADGP headquarters will get in touch with all service providers to get CDRs of Covid-19 patients and persons under quarantine. Many legal experts and rights activists also slammed the move.

Opposition BJP also slammed the move saying the state was moving towards a “police raj.” “It is a move aimed at troubling poor patients. The government is only concerned about its records, not the welfare of people. It is fudging data to maintain its so-called records,” BJP state president K Surendran said.