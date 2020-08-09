Sections
Home / India News / Kerala plane crash: Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar reach Delhi, AI Express employees pay tribute

Akhilesh Kumar’s mortal remains were brought from Kochi to the Delhi Airport at 2:25 am on Sunday, which are now being taken to his native place in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 06:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the flight crash landing in Kozhikode arrive at Delhi airport. (ANI Photo )

Air India Express employees paid tributes to co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, who lost his life in the Kozhikode plane crash incident, here in Delhi on Sunday.

About 200 Air India members paid tributes to Kumar and observed two minutes of silence and prayed for the peace of departed officer.

“Our last conversation with Akhilesh was on Raksha Bandhan on a video call because the ‘Rakhi’ could not reach him. He was wearing a ‘Kalava’. He was scheduled to come home on August 15, 16 but God has other wishes,” Kumar’s brother-in-law told ANI.



The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday leading to the death of 18 persons including the two pilots.

