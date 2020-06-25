Sections
Home / India News / Kerala Police set up SIT to probe extortion threat to actor Shamna Kasim

Kerala Police set up SIT to probe extortion threat to actor Shamna Kasim

Police suspect the four men who were arrested on Wednesday are members of a thriving gold smuggling and sex racket in Kochi.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Shamna Kasim ‘s father had filed a case of extortion. (https://www.facebook.com/shamna.poorna)

The Kerala police on Thursday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an extortion complaint filed by the father of south Indian actor Shamna Kasim even as two other models filed similar complaints against the four accused who were arrested on Wednesday.

Kochi police commissioner Vijay Sakhare said Deputy Commissioner of Police Poonguzhali will head the team. Police said they suspect that the four men who were arrested are members of a thriving gold smuggling and sex racket based in the port city.

Two other models have filed separate complaints and one of them later told reporters that she was locked up in a flat in Palakkad for eight days in March and forced to go to West Asian countries to smuggle gold from there.

She said though she filed a police complaint in March about the incident no investigation was carried out. She also said eight models were there in the flat and all kept silent out of fear of bad publicity. She said she was let off on the ninth day after signing on a white paper and said she was not aware of the plight of the others.



Commissioner Sakhare said the model’s complaint will also be part of the probe and strict action will be taken against officials if any lapses were found. He said five more people have been identified and they will be arrested soon.

Police had arrested four persons on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and extorting money from Shamna Kasim. Her father in his complaint alleged that the extortionists were threatening to release some video clips of his daughter if they were not given money. Police were able to make arrests by tracking the calls made to the actor and her father.

Meanwhile, the state women commission said it will provide all support to the actor and others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A duck randomly walked into woman’s home. The entire episode is hilarious
Jun 25, 2020 21:22 IST
Delhi, Maharashtra among 5 states likely to get first lot of Covid-19 drug
Jun 25, 2020 21:21 IST
Sushant’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021
Jun 25, 2020 21:32 IST
BJP-led govt in Manipur back in saddle as 4 NPP MLAs withdraw resignations
Jun 25, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.