Kerala records 61 new Covid-19 cases, to decide on lockdown extension on Monday

Statistics show that the fourth phase of the lockdown which began on May 18, saw the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Updated: May 31, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Among 61 new Covid-19 cases, 20 are expatriates, 37 have returned from other states and four transmitted through local contacts, said the CM’s office. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)

Kerala reported 61 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a meeting on Monday to discuss relaxations for the fifth round of lockdown. Since the state is witnessing a steady increase in coronavirus cases after the return of expatriates and people stranded in other parts of the country, it is unlikely that all the restrictions will be lifted.

Statistics show that the fourth phase of the lockdown which began on May 18 saw the maximum number of cases in the state. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state can’t dilute some of the provisions and it will insist on passes for those who come from other states. But, he said a final decision will be taken on Monday after the CM’s review meeting.

Many religious bodies have asked the government to allow places of worship to open saying closure of shrines has created a spiritual vacuum among believers but the government is yet to heed their requests. Similarly, many restaurants have also asked the government to allow dining in their outlets.

Among 61 new Covid-19 cases, 20 are expatriates, 37 have returned from other states and four transmitted through local contacts, said the CM’s office adding Palakkad reported the maximum number of cases of 12 infected people. At least 15 people have recovered-- among 1,269 cases 670 are in various hospitals and 1,34,654 people are under observation, his office said in a statement.



