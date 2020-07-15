Kerala records 623 new Covid-19 positive cases, one death

Sections
As cases rise steadily the government has decided to ramp up its medical facilities, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram saw a massive surge in local transmission with 157 new cases. (HT Photo)

Kerala on Wednesday reported one death and 626 fresh coronavirus cases as steep surge in local transmission continues to worry the state. Last two consecutive days the state has been reporting more than 600 cases and majority of them are locally-transmitted cases.

As cases rise steadily the government has decided to ramp up its medical facilities, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said the Green Field Stadium in the state capital, a cricket ground, will be converted as the Covid hospital. Thiruvananthapuram saw a massive surge in local transmission with 157 new cases.

“We have launched a fresh campaign, ‘Vigilance Worth Life’, to create more awareness among people. We have made 2-metre distance mandatory at all places. Now experts say at least 60% of patients are asymptomatic. So we need more care,” said the CM.

With 626 new cases, total went up to 9,553; live cases are 4,880 and recovered 4,610. The state reported 36 deaths so far. Currently 1,84, 0601 people are under observation and there are 234 hotspots, said the CM.



