Coronavirus Outbreak
Kerala reports 1,103 Covid-19 cases, highest since coronavirus outbreak

The state capital Thiruvananthapuram remained worst-affected with 240 new cases and many areas of the city remained under triple lockdown. With 1,103 new cases total went up to 18,098.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:51 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

In north Kerala’s Kasaragod, a newly-married couple were tested positive. And at least 40 guests who attended their wedding ceremony were also tested positive. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Kerala on Saturday registered 1,103 new coronavirus cases, highest since the outbreak began in January, said the office of the state health minister K K Shailaja. It also reported four casualties taking the death toll to 60.

The state capital Thiruvananthapuram remained worst-affected with 240 new cases and many areas of the city remained under triple lockdown. With 1,103 new cases total went up to 18,098. Out of this, 9,420 are active cases and recovered 8613. Now at least 80 per cent of the new cases are locally-transmitted, a worrying point for the state which has been effectively controlling the spread of the virus so far.

In north Kerala’s Kasaragod, a newly-married couple were tested positive. And at least 40 guests who attended their wedding ceremony were also tested positive. The district collector has asked police to book all of them under relevant sections of the disaster management act. “It is sad such slips are happening despite high vigil. The state is going through a difficult situation and it is no time to lower our guard,” said Shailaja. The state has 481 hot spots now.

Despite steep rise in cases the state had on Friday decided not to enforce complete lockdown in view of difficulties being faced by common man. The Confederation of Indian Industry Kerala chapter has also warned the government that such drastic actions would inflict a severe jolt on the economy which is already limping.



A flare up in transmission can result in high casualty among the elderly and infirm in care homes. A care home in Ernakulam was converted as covid hospital after many inmates were tested positive. The government has also barred entry for others in care homes. The state has got a large population of elderly people.

