Kerala reports 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, state’s tally crosses 2000-mark

With 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kerala’s coronavirus tally crossed the 2000-mark and the state also reported one more death on Monday taking the death toll to 17, state health minister K K Shailaja said. She warned people not to lower their guard in the name of ‘Unlock 1’ as more people are expected from abroad and other states in the coming days.

A 41-year-old man from Thrissur, who came from Maldives two weeks ago, died at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, said the minister adding out of 2005 cases, 1174 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Among 91 fresh cases, 73 have returned from abroad, 15 came from other states and two people contracted the disease from the primary contact. Two health workers are among those infected.

“The state is going through a critical phase. We have to keep utmost vigil. Some provisions were eased to reduce hardships of people but some are behaving as if normalcy has returned to the state. We have to discourage such tendencies,” the minister said asking everyone to keep social distance when shrines and malls open in the state on Tuesday.

Many prominent mosques and churches have decided to defer opening saying the time is not ripe for it.

Earlier many religious heads had written to the government seeking its help to open shrines saying it left a spiritual and emotional vacuum among the devotees. But now many have second thoughts after witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Cases went up sharply after the return of expatriates and people stranded in other states. Around 2 lakh people are under observation in the state now, the highest number since the outbreak began in January.