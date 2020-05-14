Sections
Home / India News / Kerala reports spurt in cases after more than a month

Thiruvananthapuram: After maintaining a tight rein for one-and-a-half months, Kerala on Thursday reported a spurt in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases with 26 new infections, the highest since...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:52 IST

By Ramesh Babu,

Thiruvananthapuram: After maintaining a tight rein for one-and-a-half months, Kerala on Thursday reported a spurt in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases with 26 new infections, the highest since March-end. Out of the 26 new cases, seven were people who had returned from West Asia and eight from other Indian states , including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state, which has built a track record for the highest recovery rate and lowest fatality rate ,is concerned about a further increase in the number of Covid-19 cases after the return of expats from West Asia and an influx from other Indian states. Among Gulf returnees, 22 have tested positive so far and more flights and trains are expected in the coming days.

Of the 560 cases Kerala has reported since the outbreak began, 64 are in hospital undergoing treatment; 492 have been discharged. Four Covid-19 deaths have taken place so far in the state, making for a fatality rate that’s less than 1%.

“The sudden spurt exposes the lurking threat. We have been insisting for a strict protocol due to this. Many questioned us when we insisted on passes for those coming from other states. It is not time to play politics,” said Vijayan, referring to three Congress MPs and two state legislators who were asked to go into quarantine.



MPs Remya Haridas, T N Prathapan and V K Sreekandan and state legislators Anil Akkara and Shafi Parambhil had visited the Kerala- Tamil Nadu border checkpost on May 9 to distribute food and other essentials to people stranded there.

The district medical board has asked them to stay in 14 days’ home quarantine after one man they allegedly interacted with tested positive for Covid-19. The MPs described the move as politically motivated but said they will heed the directive of the district administration.

“We have given instructions not to arrange any reception to those coming to the state due to the prevailing situation. Despite this, some leaders rushed to the border post and interacted with many. This should have been avoided. It is no time to play politics,” Vijayan said.

Kerala pressed the emergency button as the influx from West Asia and other Indian states began. What aggravated its concern is that, other than expatriates based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), most of the returnees from West Asia haven’t been subjected to thorough medical tests.

“It is a critical phase for the state. In last few days we had only single digit cases and some days were free of them. Social distancing, masks and hand hygiene have become part of our life. There is no escape from them now. We have to go by the directives of health officials and I am sure we will overcome this,” said the CM

