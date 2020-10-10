Kerala’s Covid-19 woes aggravate as viral caseload crosses 11,000-mark

With 11,775 Covid-19 cases the state clocked the highest single-day tally on Saturday and its daily test positivity rate is 17.74 against the national average of 8. (AP PHOTO.)

With the countrywide viral caseload registering a downward trend, in Kerala however, the graph is increasing steadily, latest statistics show. With 11,775 Covid-19 cases the state clocked the highest single-day tally on Saturday and its daily test positivity rate is 17.74 against the national average of 8.

“We expected a hike. Our effective intervention helped delay it and we managed to bring down the mortality rate drastically. We have got enough time to make preparations,” said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan adding the state’s records were still better than most others. He asked people not to panic but remain alert and meet the health ministry’s directives. In the last week, the state has reported more than 50,000 cases.

“We have reinforced our health infrastructure to meet the eventuality. We want more people to join our volunteer force. It is time to move ahead united, we will overcome this threat also,” he said. But many experts have asked the CM not to parrot mere records but see the ground reality and act accordingly.

They said the state was moving towards a peak and asked the government to hike tests drastically. “It is time to press the emergency button. The state will have to double its tests immediately. The government will have to rope in more experts,” said Dr SS Lal, who served the World Health Organisation for many years. Many experts have earlier criticised the government saying it was only heeding bureaucrats and experts were kept away. They also said the government was not sharing key information and data and private players were also kept away. They said the state’s test record was abysmal (35 lakh in six months).

With 11,755 new Covid-19 cases, the total tally has gone up to 2,79,855. At least 1,83,055 people have recovered and there are 95,918 active cases. With 23 deaths, the toll has gone up to 980.