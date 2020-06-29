Sections
Home / India News / Kerala SIT probing Shamna Kasim extortion case summons actor Dharmajan

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:47 IST

By Ramesh Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Shamna Kasim will record her statement with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police through video conferencing. (https://www.facebook.com/shamna.poorna)

Malayalam actor Dharmajan, known for his comic roles, has been summoned by the Kerala police to record his statement in the extortion case in which actor Shamna Kasim was targeted, a police official said.

Police summoned Dharmajan after they came to know that one of the accused in the extortion case, hair stylist P Haris was close to him.

So far 18 women have complained about extortion and blackmailing after Shamna Kasim’s father filed a complaint last week, police said. In her complaint, her father had alleged that the extortionists were threatening to release some video clips if they were not paid.

Shamna is expected to reach Kochi this evening and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will record her statement through video conferencing.



Police sources said more actors will be summoned for questioning. Eight people have been arrested so far and the SIT has registered nine FIRs.

On Saturday, the SIT arrested the main accused Mohammad Sharief from Palakkad.

Four other models had also filed separate cases against the accused for extortion, blackmail and criminal intimidation.

Police said suspect the accused are members of a thriving gold smuggling and sex racket based in Kochi.

