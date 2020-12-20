Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kerala to call special session of assembly to reject new farm laws

Kerala to call special session of assembly to reject new farm laws

Like Delhi, Kerala has also taken a consistent position from the beginning and announced its decision to move the Supreme Court against these laws. After its recent victory in the local body polls, the government has decided to be more vocal against the Centre.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 21:06 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said the government will approach Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special session of the Kerala assembly. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Kerala government has decided to convene a special session of the assembly on Wednesday to reject the new farm laws being enacted by the Union government that have triggered large-scale protests in the country.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said the government will approach Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special session of the assembly. Opposition Congress and other parties have also pledged their support for the move. In the 140-member house the Bharatiya Janata Party has a single legislator. During the one-hour session a motion will be introduced to reject these bills and it will be put to vote.

Earlier, the Delhi assembly had rejected all three farms laws, which had turned into a bone of contention, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later tore the copies of the bills in the house. Like Delhi, Kerala has also taken a consistent position from the beginning and announced its decision to move the Supreme Court against these laws. After its recent victory in the local body polls, the government has decided to be more vocal against the Centre.

But the BJP has criticised the move saying it was a politically motivated decision. “It is nothing more than a political stunt. It is as futile as passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Both the CPI (M) and Congress are wasting public money for cheap political stunts,” Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, hailing from the state said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
by HT Correspondent
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Youth Rapid C’ships: Nihal Sarin, Iniyan advance to U-18 quarterfinals
by Press Trust of India
Israelis returning from UK to be sent to quarantine hotels
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
SPPU students can now also study ‘out of course’ subject
by HT Correspondent
Kerala to call special session of assembly to reject new farm laws
by Ramesh Babu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.