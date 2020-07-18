Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Kerala to go in for ‘cluster care’ method to contain Covid-19 spread

Kerala to go in for ‘cluster care’ method to contain Covid-19 spread

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday said that community spread had occurred in Poonthura and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram and its nearby places have seen a rapid increase in the number of contact cases.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Thiruvananthapuram

A cluster is formed when there is an “unexpected surge in Covid-19 cases” at a particular area or a region. (HT Photo)

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala are on the rise, the state government has decided to implementa “cluster care” method to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, state health minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday.

The minister said testing, treatment and quarantining will be strengthened inside the “clusters” in order to stop the spread of the virus beyond a particular area.

“Those in the clusters must strictlyfollow the health protocol including wearing of masks, social distancing, handwash, use of sanitisers etc.

We must keep in mind that the clusters are formed just before the community transmission,” Shailaja said in a release.



A cluster is formed when there is an “unexpected surge in Covid-19 cases” at a particular area or a region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday said that community spread had occurred in Poonthura and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram and its nearby places have seen a rapid increase in the number of contact cases.

The health minister said that there are 87 clusters in the state of which 70 are active clusters and 17 contained clusters.

“Two of such clusters havereported community transmission and the people there need to cooperate with the health department to bringthose regions from the cluster classification,” she said.

Contact tracing of the cluster is started based on the fact that there is at least one case where the source is unknown and more than two unrelated cases in an area.

“It can be a market, hospital, coastal area, an institution, a ward, panchayat or a tribal area.

The disease may be reported en masse in people who work or live in that particular area,” she said.

She also said the state government and the health department was trying to “break the chain” of transmission from one cluster to another by “thoroughly locking the clusters.” “We need to give more attention to coastal areas.

Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50 per cent, but outside the clusters it is below 10 per cent.

We should prevent clusters forming and the community spread of the infection,” Shailaja said.

She was speaking to reporters after inspecting the over 700-bed Covid-19 first line treatment centre set up at the International Convention Centre inside the Greenfield stadium here.

The health department said that when a cluster is formed, a rapid response team will be set up which will engage in contact tracing and conduct testing on the basis of primary, secondary contacts.

A region will be declassified as a cluster only if it is confirmed that there is no new case within 7 days after the last positive case in that area was detected.

Kerala on Saturday reported 593 fresh Covid-19, of which 364 cases were through contacts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Congress needs to look at its own history | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Karnataka sees another record spurt with 4,537 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Two held for killing Dalit sarpanch in Rohtak village
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Allowing communities to manage common assets | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.