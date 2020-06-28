Kerala to increase Covid-19 tests as infections surge with 118 new patients

Sections
The state has decided to increase the number of tests after people returning to the state have gone up considerably. On an average, 40 flights are arriving in the four international airports in the state, all from the Gulf countries.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

At least 1,75, 734 people are under observation in Kerala. The state has reported 23 deaths so far. (ANI PHOTO.)

With Covid-19 cases increasing steadily in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday asked all departments engaged in the fight against the pandemic to co-ordinate their work effectively and take quick measures to contain the spread of the disease.

What really worries the state is the number of people with no known source of infection, is on the rise. In state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram in north Kerala, many such cases have come to light. Medical workers say in such cases it is difficult to trace their primary contacts and source of origin.

The state has also decided to increase the number of tests after people returning to the state have gone up considerably. On an average, 40 flights are arriving in the four international airports in the state, all from the Gulf countries.

There was criticism that the state is keeping its tests very low to keep its records but the government has denied it. The CM said from next month, at least 15,000 samples will be tested every day. Now the daily average tests are between 5,000 and 5,500 but many experts said it has to increase its testing rate immediately.



“We have started anti-body tests at all airports for returning expatriates. This will help in containing imported cases. We will increase tests by next month,” said state health minister K K Shailaja.

After NRIs and people stranded in other states returned and the government relaxed lockdown norms the state witnessed a steady increase in coronavirus cases but contrary to initial efforts it failed to ramp up its testing, experts said. As on Sunday 2,16,780 people were tested but they are very low when compared to other states..

Meanwhile, the total number of cases went up to 4,189 with the 118 new patients on Sunday. Out of this, 2,150 have recovered and active cases are now 2,015. At least 1,75, 734 people are under observation. The state has reported 23 deaths so far.

