Home / India News / Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow, orange alert issued across several districts

Districts like Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur have been put on yellow alert for today, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta are on an orange alert.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image for representation. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, and an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, for several districts in Kerala. Districts like Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur have been put on yellow alert for today, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta are on an orange alert.

For tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall, coupled with thundershowers, at most places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and at few places over Marathwada this week.

Widespread heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will also be very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states (mainly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya) till July 30, the IMD said in its bulletin.

 



The MeT department has predicted moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spell likely to occur over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa during next three-four hours.

As per the weather department, Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the coming four to five days.

