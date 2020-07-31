Kerala tweaks Covid-19 protocol as cases increase

As coronavirus cases is increasing sharply, Kerala has tweaked its Covid-19 protocol to ease the load in hospitals. The state reported 1,310 cases on Friday, highest single-day number since the outbreak began in January.

Now asymptomatic patents can remain in quarantine in their homes and telemedicine facility will be extended to them, said a statement from the health ministry. This will be first experimented in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram which has maximum active cases in the state.

Those who are going in home quarantine need to have a separate room with an attached toilet, it said. But in the worst-affected fishing hamlets authorities are finding difficult as most of their dwellings have one or two rooms with a common toilet. Harried officials have sought the help of local parish to tide over the situation. Earlier once a person was tested positive he will be rushed to the hospital. With the latest move, health authorities can lower the case load in hospitals.

At least 38 inmates of a care home managed by the Missionaries of Charity were tested positive on Friday. Inmates were tested positive after a nun was infected. Since most of the inmates were elderly the reverse quarantine, a process to isolate elderly and people with co-morbid conditions from others to avoid infection, was in place here but still many got infected worrying health officials.

Meanwhile state health director Dr L Saritha’s order asking all hospitals to reserve three rooms for VIPs has kicked off a controversy. There are 29 Covid-19 exclusive hospitals in the state. Health workers unions and others have criticised the move to reserve hospital rooms for VIPs in pandemic times and they asked the Left Front government to shed VIP culture in trying times.

With 1,310 Covid-19 cases, total tally went up to 23, 162 in the state, out of this 13,027 have recovered and 10,495 are active cases. The state capital remained worst affected with 320 new cases. What is really worrying is that there is big spurt in locally transmitted cases, out of 1,310 cases, 1,162 are infected locally. With three more casualties, the death toll went up to 75 in the state.