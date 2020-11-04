Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Recently, Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw the consent just after CBI decided to probe the TRP scam led to controversies.
Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:50 IST
Kerala on Wednesday joined the list of non-BJP-ruled states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to withdraw its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision, which was on the table for quite some time, was finalised in the Cabinet meeting. From now on, the probe agency will have to seek prior permission from the state government before registering a case in the state.