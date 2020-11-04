Sections
Home / India News / Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state

Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state

Recently, Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw the consent just after CBI decided to probe the TRP scam led to controversies.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has taken the decision to withdraw general consent to CBI for probes in the state. (PTI)

Kerala on Wednesday joined the list of non-BJP-ruled states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to withdraw its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision, which was on the table for quite some time, was finalised in the Cabinet meeting. From now on, the probe agency will have to seek prior permission from the state government before registering a case in the state.

