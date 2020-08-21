Kerala yet to give CCTV videos in gold smuggling case: NIA

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government is yet to hand over the CCTV recordings of the state secretariat to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a probe into the gold smuggling case, officials said on Friday.

“We haven’t received the visuals. We will send a reminder to the chief secretary and inform the concerned court about this,” a senior officer familiar with the matter said.

The recordings were sought after reports emerged that Suresh was a frequent visitor to the secretariat and many officials helped her widening her contact base.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have accused the government of deliberately delaying the hand over of the videos. “Suresh was a frequent visitor to the secretariat and CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. So, the government is really scared that truth will come out,” said BJP state president K Surendran.

The NIA had written to the chief secretary seeking the footage from July 5, 2000, to July 2019. In response, initially the officials said that cameras had been damaged. Later, officials had said that the videos can be retrieved.

In a related development, a special court in Kochi on Friday rejected the bail plea of the main accused, Swapna Suresh, in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail in the smuggling case. Opposing her bail plea, the ED counsel said that she wielded enough influence and her release at this juncture would affect the ongoing probe. The court accepted the ED’s contention and rejected her bail application.