Sections
Home / India News / Kerala yet to give CCTV videos in gold smuggling case: NIA

Kerala yet to give CCTV videos in gold smuggling case: NIA

ThiruvananthapuramThe Kerala government is yet to hand over the CCTV recordings of the state secretariat to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a probe into the gold...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government is yet to hand over the CCTV recordings of the state secretariat to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a probe into the gold smuggling case, officials said on Friday.

“We haven’t received the visuals. We will send a reminder to the chief secretary and inform the concerned court about this,” a senior officer familiar with the matter said.

The recordings were sought after reports emerged that Suresh was a frequent visitor to the secretariat and many officials helped her widening her contact base.



Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have accused the government of deliberately delaying the hand over of the videos. “Suresh was a frequent visitor to the secretariat and CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. So, the government is really scared that truth will come out,” said BJP state president K Surendran.

The NIA had written to the chief secretary seeking the footage from July 5, 2000, to July 2019. In response, initially the officials said that cameras had been damaged. Later, officials had said that the videos can be retrieved.

In a related development, a special court in Kochi on Friday rejected the bail plea of the main accused, Swapna Suresh, in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail in the smuggling case. Opposing her bail plea, the ED counsel said that she wielded enough influence and her release at this juncture would affect the ongoing probe. The court accepted the ED’s contention and rejected her bail application.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robbery accused shoots self dead, 2 accomplices held in Fatehabad
Aug 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe
Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST
51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai
Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST
Parents protest outside Ludhiana school over fee payment
Aug 22, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.