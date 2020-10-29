Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; PM Modi condoles death

Former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel died on at the age of 92

Former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He had tested positive for coronavirus last month and was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death on Twitter.

“Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati,” he tweeted.

“Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed,” he said in another tweet.

Patel served as the chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001, after which he was replaced by Narendra Modi. He quit the BJP and launched his own political party - Gujarat Parivartan Party - in 2012. He was a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.

After unsuccessfully contesting against the BJP in 2012, the party was expanded by merging with the Mahagujarat Janata Party. The party was later dissolved and Patel re-joined BJP in 2014.