Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA

The National Investigation Agency on Monday confirmed the arrest of the key accused, Rabins K Hameed, in the Kerala gold smuggling case from Dubai. The investigative agency has accused Hameed of managing the complete smuggling operation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Investigation in the case has revealed that Rabins Hameed (A-10), while being in UAE and India had conspired with the arrested accused Ramees K. T. (A-5), Jalal A. M. (A-6) and others besides arranged funds and purchased gold at Dubai, for smuggling to India, through diplomatic baggage. The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had issued non-bailable warrant of arrest against the fugitive Rabins Hameed (A-10,” NIA said.

“He is also learnt to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE, for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram, through diplomatic baggage,” it added.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that 42-year-old Hameed, a Dubai-based businessman, allegedly ran a racket that is believed to have been involved in the smuggling of 30kg of gold, which was recovered at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in July, people familiar with the investigations into the matter said. The gold was being smuggled in baggage addressed to the UAE’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.