Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Keylong, Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Keylong, Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state recording a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Shimla

Fresh snowfall at Keylong in Lahual-Spiti district on Monday. (PTI file photo)

Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry weather on Thursday with Keylong and Kalpa recording sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state recording a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kinnaur’s Kalpa registered a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, he added.  The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie were 2.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

State capital Shimla recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 19, 2020 23:00 IST
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Nov 19, 2020 21:58 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST

latest news

MC told to consider contractor’s application for bus fare hike
Nov 19, 2020 23:03 IST
10 incoming passengers at Chandigarh ISBT test positive
Nov 19, 2020 23:02 IST
‘Won’t compromise on how we run our nation’: Australian PM warns China
Nov 19, 2020 23:02 IST
BSP chief Mayawati’s father dies, Adityanath, Akhilesh express grief
Nov 19, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.