Keylong, Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Shimla

Fresh snowfall at Keylong in Lahual-Spiti district on Monday. (PTI file photo)

Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry weather on Thursday with Keylong and Kalpa recording sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, was the coldest place in the state recording a temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kinnaur’s Kalpa registered a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperatures in Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie were 2.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

State capital Shimla recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.