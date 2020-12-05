Sections
Khalistan Liberation Force narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet

The agency filed the charge-sheet against “narco-terrorist” Dharminder Singh alias Dhana (32) under sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

According to the NIA release, the case arose out of Amritsar, under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act. (HT Archive)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Narco-terror case in the NIA Special Court, Punjab’s Mohali.

The agency filed the charge-sheet against “narco-terrorist” Dharminder Singh alias Dhana (32) under sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“The accused used to receive Heroin smuggled from Pakistan from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and further distribute/sell it to local traffickers. The proceeds so generated used to be deposited with Jajbir Singh for further strengthening the activities of KLF,” NIA said in a release.

Earlier, a charge-sheet was filed on May 29 against ten accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh alias Neeldhari, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh alias Bagga, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh alias Shera under sections 120B of IPC, Sections 13, 17, 18 & 40 of UA (P) Act, Section 21, 25, 27 A, 29 of NDPS Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab.



According to the NIA release, the case arose out of PS Tarsikka, Amritsar (Rural) FIR no. 75 dated May 31, 2020, under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act. “It pertains to the seizure of 500 gms of Heroin and drug money Rs 1.20 lakh on 31.05.2020 from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others.

The case was re-registered by NIA on January 22, 2020, and an investigation was taken up.

“Role of Harmeet Singh alias PhD, Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running a Narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of KLF.

The NIA investigation has revealed that a network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada.

