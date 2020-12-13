Sections
Khud kamao, ghar chalao: Sonu Sood to give e-rickshaws to those without job due to pandemic

Khud kamao, ghar chalao: Sonu Sood to give e-rickshaws to those without job due to pandemic

This is not the first time the actor has taken steps to help the needy during the pandemic, and the response he received from those initiatives motivated him to launch this one.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Sonu Sood (File photo)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood launched an initiative to help the underprivileged by providing e-rickshaws to those who are out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown. The ‘Dabangg’ actor announced this new initiative - ‘Khud Kamao, Ghar Chalao’ - on Instagram on Sunday.

“I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalaao’ initiative. I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient,” he said.

The 47-year-old had launched the Pravasi Rojgar mobile application earlier this year which helped create more than 50,000 employment opportunities for people who lost their jobs and livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown.

He also recently mortgaged his own property in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help those in need. In May, during the nationwide lockdown in the country, Sood had helped several migrant workers who worked in the big cities get back to their native places as safely as possible while shouldering all of their expenses himself.

The actor’s gestures have been garnering a lot of positive responses all across the country.

