Khushbu Sundar detained on way to protest VCK chief’s Manusmriti comments

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s alleged remarks against Manusmriti (Twitter/@khushsundar)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram.

The BJP leader was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s alleged remark that Manusmriti denigrated women.

The VCK leader had earlier said, “Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done. We should discuss what is written. Let PM Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women.”

Thirumavalavan had also demanded the ban of the Manusmriti, saying, “Periyar saw that the Manusmriti had made women slaves, which is why I believe that it should be thrown away. My protest will continue until then.”

After a case was filed against him for his statements, DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the filing of the case and said that Thirumavalavan’s words had been twisted with the intent of inciting communal clashes.