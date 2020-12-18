Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins

Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins

The boy, Anubhav, was kidnapped while playing in front of his house in Ujire taluk of Mangaluru district on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:41 IST

By Hindustan Times, Bengaluru, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Police suspect that the kidnappers are well known to the family. (Reuters file photo)

Kidnappers of an eight-year-old boy in Karnataka have demanded 100 bitcoins, which comes to about approximately Rs 17 crore, as ransom money from the boy’s family and have also given instructions on how to execute the same.

The boy, Anubhav, was kidnapped while playing in front of his house in Ujire taluk of Mangaluru district on Thursday. His father Bijoy and grandfather AK Shivan are said to be prominent businessmen in the city.

After the family approached the police, the kidnappers have reduced the ransom demand to 60 bitcoins (approx Rs 10 crore), but threatened the family with dire consequences for having approached the police. A special investigative team set up by Dakshina Kannada SP BM Lakshmi Prasad traced the origin of the new ransom message from a cell tower in Hassan district of Karnataka.

A police team comprising Bantwal Dy SP Valentine D Souza, Belthangady Circle Inspector PG Sandesh, Inspector Nandakumar and Dharmasthala station SI Pawan Kumar has been formed to track the abductors whose last known location was Alooru.

DK Police sources indicated that Nakhabandi (checkposts) have been set up all across the Charmady Ghat forest area. Police suspect that the kidnappers are well known to the family.

“The investigations are at a sensitive stage and we cannot comment anything more,” the source added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Air quality dips in Mumbai as cold wave continues in northern India
by HT Correspondent
South Africa confirm two positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Sri Lanka series
by Reuters
Ludhiana police step up vigil outside ATMs after Dec-14 robbery bid
by Tarsem Singh Deogan
BJP, Cong leaders voiceless, only BJD can fight for Odisha’s interests: Naveen Patnaik
by Debabrata Mohanty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.