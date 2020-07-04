‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops

Police may kill him in encounter, said the mother of a notorious criminal behind the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh, stressing that her son’s act was so vile that the police may kill him even after catching him.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey, 48, along with his shooters killed eight cops during an ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur Dehat early on Friday.

“He should surrender himself before the police. If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in encounter. I say, kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him because what he has done is very wrong,” Sarla Devi,mother of Vikas Dubey, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab the accused, who is on the run. The Special Task Force of UP Police has also been roped in. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for providing information about Dubey and the identity of the information provider will be kept secret.

According to local police officials who did not want to be named, the team came under attack from three sides. Taken by surprise, as they ran for cover, criminals on the ground accosted them and snatched their weapons, they said.

The assailants opened fire at the police team from the rooftops when they reached the village to arrest Dubey.

A police spokesperson said the weapons snatched in Bikru included an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, a Glock pistol and two .9mm pistols.

The authorities today destroyed the very earthmover used by Dubey and his gang to block the police’s path leading to the Bikru village. It also destroyed his house and two cars.

Dubey, whose criminal records date back to 1993, was linked to the killing of BJP leader Santosh Shukla inside a police station in 2001. He was acquitted in the case after witnesses turned hostile.