Kilometre-long queue, rush of customers in Delhi as liquor stores open amid lockdown 3.0

As liquor stores across parts of the country lifted shutters amid Covid-19 lockdown on Monday, many thronged the shops to purchase alcohol, defying social distancing measures.

Residents at Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta road witnessed a bizarre spectacle where the queue outside a liquor shop stretched for around a kilometre.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, customers were seen lined-up outside the store. Although those in the queue maintained distance among one another, customers kept lining up with the hope to purchase some alcohol.

Watch l Long queues at liquor shops in Delhi, social distancing norms flouted

“Liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in all zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had stated last week.

According to reports, some liquors shops in parts of the national capital had to shut down just hours after opening up on Monday due to the rush of customers.

In the national capital more than 100 people — not all observing social distancing measures — stood in line ahead of the reopening of a liquor store, news agency AP reported.

Another liquor store in Old Delhi witnessed about 200 shoppers pushing and shoving each other until the Police intervened.

“The government should just keep the liquor shops shut if such crowds are going to gather,” a Delhi resident was quoted by AP.