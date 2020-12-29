Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kin of journalists who died of Covid-19 may get up to Rs5 lakh

Kin of journalists who died of Covid-19 may get up to Rs5 lakh

The information and broadcasting ministry’s Press Information Bureau has compiled a list of around two dozen journalists for the purpose

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 08:57 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Centre will provide up to Rs5 lakh compensation each to the families of journalists, who have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the line of duty, officials aware of the matter said. The information and broadcasting ministry’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has compiled a list of around two dozen journalists for the purpose and asked its regional units to send lists of cases that may have not come to its notice.

“The PIB has a Journalist Welfare Fund [since 2019] under which a support of up to Rs5 lakh can be extended to the family of a journalist who has lost his or her life in the line of duty,” said an official, who did not want to be named. The official added compensation has been offered in a couple of cases.

A second official said the department is prepared to provide support to more families once the reports from states are received.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahane & bowlers lead India to comprehensive 8-wicket win in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com
6 UK returnees found positive for new coronavirus strain, says government
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
2nd Test Live: India win by 8 wickets, level series 1-1
by hindustantimes.com
India records 16,432 new cases of Covid-19, recoveries cross 9.8 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
by Venkatesha Babu
Six UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
6 UK returnees found positive for new coronavirus strain, says government
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 29, 2020
by HT Analytics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.