Kin of killed cops find solace in Vikas Dubey’s death while debate rages over gangster’s encounter

Uttar Pradesh Police maintain that gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur on Friday morning when being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain. (PTI Photo)

While questions continue to swirl around the killing of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, families of eight cops, slain in an ambush laid out by Dubey and his men in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3, are coming out one after another, welcoming Dubey’s encounter by Uttar Pradesh police in an early morning operation on Friday, when Dubey allegedly attempted to escape after snatching a firearm from an injured policemen.

Constable Ajay Kashyap, who was one of the several policemen injured in the early morning police raid at Vikas Dubey’s Bikru village residence on July 3, said Dubey’s death had brought him “solace” and will serve to restore public confidence in the police and government.

“It has brought solace to my soul. It would restore public confidence in police and government,” constable Ajay Kashyap was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dubey’s dramatic arrest in Ujjain on Thursday and his death today has led to mixed emotions and reactions from across the spectrum with a strong undercurrent of suspicion of alleged police-criminal-politician nexus being at work to prevent the dark secrets from coming out. Relatives of some policemen killed in Kanpur ambush had yesterday alleged that Dubey’s arrest had been staged to save him from certain death in encounter with UP police’s special task force (STF).

Kamal Kant, a relative of slain Bilhaur circle officer Devendra Mishra, had said Dubey would not have been able to travel across four states untouched and then “surrendered” unharmed had there not been forces working to save him.

“This is a scripted surrender to save the criminal,” Kant told reporters at his house in Kanpur.

The relatives of two slain sub-inspectors from Prayagraj and Pratapgarh had sought capital punishment for Dubey, while questioning how he managed to reach Ujjain to save his life.

The family members of another slain sub-inspector, Nebulal, from Prayagraj also demanded death for Dubey. Nebulal’s son, Arvind Kumar, said he and his family were not satisfied. The circumstances of Dubey’s arrest were doubtful, he had said on Thursday.

Dubey’s elimination in the police action this morning has, however, left some with a sense of justice.

“I am very proud of UP Police. Whatever they have done today has brought solace to my soul. I thank the administration and the Yogi government,” Tirath Pal, father of constable Jitendra Pal Singh who was killed in the Kanpur ambush on July 3, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Wife of constable Sultan Singh, who, too, lost his life last week in Kanpur in the elaborate trap laid out by Dubey and his men, says while she is satisfied at the outcome (Dubey’s death), the truth of any political patronage protecting Dubey may not come out ever now, that he is dead.

“I’m satisfied. But now how will it come to the fore as to who were backing him (Vikas Dubey)? It could have been unraveled by questioning him,” Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Uttar Pradesh police said that three sub-inspector, one constable and two STF commandos were injured during the early morning encounter of Dubey, while he was trying to allegedly flee after the vehicle bringing him to Kanpur from Ujjain overturned just 20 km outside the destination city.

Dubey was the sixth person to be killed in the case, while 10 others are under arrest and 12 wanted criminals are still absconding, according to Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law and Order.

Opposition leaders and civil rights activists have questioned the police’s version of events leading to Dubey’s death and demanded a thorough probe to unravel the alleged nexus between cops, politicians and criminals in the state of Uttar Pradesh. They have suggested that Dubey’s encounter was engineered to bury these facts.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati have all alleged that Dubey’s death will help in preserving the powerful nexus. Mayawati also demanded a probe overseen by the Supreme Court of India to bring out the truth and to serve justice to the families of policemen killed in Kanpur ambush a week ago.