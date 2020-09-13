Sections
Kirori Singh Bainsla seeks 9th schedule cover for Gujjar quota, threatens fresh stir

A question of constitutional validity is hanging over Gujjar reservation in Rajasthan.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla have threatened fresh agitation on the issue of Gujjar quota. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO/File)

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla has threatened to revive the quota agitation in a month’s time if the central government did not offer constitutional protection to 5% reservation given to five more backward classes (MBCs) including Gujjars in Rajasthan by including the relevant legislation in the ninth schedule of the constitution.

“I urge the government of India to include 5% reservation for Gujjars and four others in the ninth schedule of the constitution. The Rajasthan government has already sent the recommendation. I am hopeful that the prime minister will consider our request and provide justice,” said Bainsla.

He said if the demand is not met then the Gujjar reservation agitation will be revived with a protest march towards Delhi in 30 days time.

Member, Gujjar arakshan sangarsh samiti, Vijay Bainsla said the state government had made the recommendation to the Union government last year on February 22—a few days after amending the Rajasthan Backward Classes Act, 2017 to extend the quota provided to four backward classes to 5% from 1%-- to place the act in the ninth schedule of the constitution.



“The PM and the Union cabinet is requested to kindly put the reservation act in the ninth schedule in the interest of Gujjars of Rajasthan and of India. The trust and faith in leadership should remain intact,” Vijay Bainsla said.

He added that a delegation from the community had met central minister Prakash Javadekar in January with the above request and handed over a memorandum along with a copy of the recommendation letter sent by the state government.

Also Read: Sachin Pilot writes to Ashok Gehlot raising Gujjar issues in Rajasthan

In February 2019, the Rajasthan assembly amended the Rajasthan Backward Classes Act, 2017 to extend the reservation given to four more backward classes including the Gujjars to 5%, from the previous 1% provisioned by Vasundhra Raje government of the BJP.

Also Read: At Rajasthan Congress feedback meet, slogans against minister, posters torn

The assembly also passed an administrative resolution to request the centre to include the Gujjar quota law in the ninth schedule of the Constitution that provides a protective umbrella to laws placed in it. However, the Supreme Court had ruled in 2007 that laws placed under the ninth schedule after the Kesavananda Bharati judgement in April 1973 are open to judicial scrutiny.

Bainsla’s move comes close on the heels of former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot shooting off a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot alleging the MBCs were not being provided 5% reservation in several government jobs as against the promise made in the party manifesto.

