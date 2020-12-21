Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down

According to Baljeet Singh, the head of the group’s information technology cell, the page was taken down for being in violation of the social media website’s community standards. (AP file photo)

Social networking website Facebook took down the page of Kisan Ekta Morcha for several hours on Sunday, sparking widespread criticism over what farmers said was an attempt to muzzle their voices.

Kisan Ekta Morcha is a farmers’ collective and its Facebook page, less than five days old, had notched up 75,000 followers. The group collects and collates information from different farmers’ unions and posts them across social media. Its page was restored roughly three hours later, reports said.

“Now this is #TooMuchDemocracy. A peaceful protest by #Kissan & @Facebook deletes @Kisanektamorcha Facebook page,” the farmers group tweeted. The group also received a restriction on its Instagram account, after which it was not allowed to post videos or photographs. HT reached out to Facebook for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

According to Baljeet Singh, the head of the group’s information technology cell, the page was taken down for being in violation of the social media website’s community standards.

“We had posted clips countering Narendra Modi’s speech from day before yesterday,” Singh told HT. “Each of his lies was countered with facts and examples. Subsequently, we started a live broadcast with {Swaraj India’s} Yogendra Yadav and in the middle of the broadcast, the page was taken down. ”

According to Bhupendra Choudhary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana, the taking down of the Facebook page was “shameful”. “This is not the first time Facebook has done something that explicitly favours the government,” he said.