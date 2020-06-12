KK Venugopal likely to continue as A-G

Senior advocate and Constitutional law expert, KK Venugopal is likely to continue as Attorney General for India for another year. Venugopal, whose tenure is coming to an end on June 30, is set to receive an extension from the central government, sources told HT.

Attorney General is the central government’s top law officer and chief legal advisor who represents the Government of India in crucial cases before the Supreme Court. The post of Attorney General is a creation of Article 76 of the Constitution of India.

KK Venugopal took over as Attorney General on July 1, 2017. He is the 15th person to serve as Attorney General for India. Venugopal succeeded Mukul Rohatgi who was the Attorney General from June 2014 to June 2017.

Venugopal is a doyen at the Bar who started his law practice in 1954 at the Mysore high court. He, thereafter, shifted to the Madras high court. He started appearing in the Supreme Court in 1960s and was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1972.

Venugopal has appeared and successfully defended the central government in cases like Aadhaar and Rafale before the top court.

He served as Central government’s law officer once before when he was the Additional solicitor general during the prime ministership of Morarji Desai.