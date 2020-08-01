‘Known for his friendships’: PM Modi remembers Amar Singh, condoles his death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Amar Singh as an “energetic public figure” who was “known for his friendships” across many spheres of life while expressing his condolences on the passing away of the former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP.

Amar Singh died on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, as per reports.

“Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends and family,” PM Modi tweeted Saturday evening.

Moments ago, defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, had described Singh, his fellow politician from Uttar Pradesh, as a leader with friends in every political party.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64

“Saddened to know about the passing away of senior leader and MP Amar Singh. In his public life, he made friends in every political party,” Rajnath Singh’s tweet said.

Rajnath also said that Amar Singh was full of energy and humorous in nature.

Only a few days ago on July 10, Amar Singh had tweeted a warm birthday wish for Rajnath Singh.

“Warm birthday greetings to our senior leader & honorable defence minister Shri

@rajnathsingh ji. Pray for your long and healthy life in service of the nation.,” his tweet said.

64-year old Singh has been ill for a very long time and was undergoing treatment in Singapore for the past few months. He had been regularly going to Singapore for treatment of a kidney ailment he suffered about 10 years ago.

On March 2, he had posted a video message on Twitter to end speculations of his death.

“Tiger Zinda Hai,” he had written in his short message accompanying the video.

After leaving Samajwadi Party in 2010, Singh founded Rashtriya Lok Manch in 2011 and unsuccessfully fielded candidates in UP assembly polls in 2012. In 2014, he joined Jat leader Ajit Singh’s party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal. However, in his later days, he was quite supportive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Recently, he had also expressed his support for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He supported several key decisions made by the Modi government. Most recently he had hit out at the Congress party for questioning former chief justice of India, Rajan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha.