Kolkata Metro to run special NEET trains on Sunday, services resume Monday

The Kolkata Metro – both north-south and east-west corridors - would resume its normal services from Monday after a gap of almost six months.

On September 13, however, Metro would run special trains for candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

“The Kolkata Metro would start its commercial service from Monday. At least 110 trains would run from Monday to Saturday between 8 am and 7 pm in the north-south corridor while 72 trains would run in the east-west corridor. There would be no service on Sundays,” said a Metro official.

Only smart cards would be allowed from Monday. Passengers who want to take a ride would have to book an e-pass for a specific time slot at least 12 hours in advance as not more than 400 passengers would be allowed in a train. The e-pass is a QR code which would be scanned at the entry gates.

“On September 13, however, candidates would have to present their admit cards at the entry gates. Only printed tickets would be issued to the candidates and their guardians,” said the official quoted above.

The Kolkata Metro has already come up with a list of dos and don’ts for the passengers which include wearing or masks, sanitising hands at stations and maintaining social distancing, among others.