Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Police bust fake Covid-19 test racket, one arrested

Kolkata Police bust fake Covid-19 test racket, one arrested

Last week, Kolkata Police had arrested three persons for providing a fake report to a Covid-19 patient, declaring him not suffering from the viral infection.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:47 IST

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Police said that the accused, living a tony high-rise residential complex, used to introduce himself as a staff of a well-known private hospital in east Kolkata to his unsuspecting clients. (HT Photo (Representative Image))

A man was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly duping dozens of people with the promise of testing their swab samples for the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Last week, Kolkata Police had arrested three persons for providing a fake report to a Covid-19 patient, declaring him not suffering from the viral infection.

However, later, the patient succumbed to the viral infection.

Police said that the accused, living a tony high-rise residential complex, used to introduce himself as a staff of a well-known private hospital in east Kolkata to his unsuspecting clients.



He would collect swab samples from a patient’s home and charge Rs 3,600 for each sample, which is at least 40% more than the rate fixed by the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government.

His modus operandi was simple: on the collection of the sample, he would stop responding to his client’s calls and messages.

“The duped persons used to call up the hospital and lodge complaints. After a few such cases surfaced, the hospital lodged a police complaint. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man duped at least 50 people. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.

The accused, identified as Soumitra Chowdhury (39), used to send WhatsApp messages to various groups. He identified himself as a representative of the private hospital and even included a link of the state health department to make his messages look authentic.

“Chowdhury was arrested from a bus stand in east Kolkata on Tuesday. Further investigation is on to check how many persons he might have duped and whether any other person is involved,” said Gaurav Lal, deputy commissioner (east division), Kolkata Police.

Earlier, a bank manager (57) was duped by a separate racket with a fake report that showed him Covid-19 negative. The manager died in a government-run hospital last week.

Kolkata Police had arrested three persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Gnarly’ tumour: Research shows this herbivorous dinosaur got cancer too
Aug 04, 2020 18:44 IST
PM Modi condoles death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi
Aug 04, 2020 18:43 IST
Kolkata Police bust fake Covid-19 test racket, one arrested
Aug 04, 2020 18:47 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘I grew up applying fairness creams’
Aug 04, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.