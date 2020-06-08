Sections
Home / India News / Kolkata Police team nab JMB operative, second such arrest in 10 days

Kolkata Police team nab JMB operative, second such arrest in 10 days

Since the 2014 Burdwan blast that opened the lid on a flourishing JMB network in Bengal, and some other states like Assam, Jharkhand and Karnataka, more than five dozen suspected JMB operatives have been arrested in West Bengal, according to a senior police officer involved in anti-terror operations.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The arrest comes within 10 days of the STF arresting an alleged JMB operative, Abdul Karim, from Murshidabad district. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police have arrested yet another man for allegedly being an operative of the banned Bangladeshi terror outfit, Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), from West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

The arrest comes within 10 days of the STF arresting an alleged JMB operative, Abdul Karim, from Murshidabad district.

“Sk. Rezaul alias Kiron, a resident of Birbhum district, was wanted in the STF police station case number 01/2018 and has been arrested from Dankuni police station area in Hooghly district. He will be produced before a court,” an STF spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said Rezaul was “a key person of JMB” who is “supposed to have worked in close liaison with Salahuddin Salehin” and served as “a leading fund collector of JMB in India”.



Salehin, the helmsman of what is known as ‘old JMB’ or the pro-Al Qaeda faction of JMB, was sentenced to death in Bangladesh but was ‘freed’ during a terror attack on a prison van carrying him and has since been hiding in different parts of India. In 2018, Salehin announced the launch of JMB’s India chapter. He is in the list of “most wanted” declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Rezaul is said to have coordinated meetings of key personnel in the organisation,” the spokesperson said.

Since the 2014 Burdwan blast that opened the lid on a flourishing JMB network in West Bengal, and also some other states like Assam, Jharkhand and Karnataka, more than five dozen suspected JMB operatives have been arrested in West Bengal, according to a senior police officer who is involved in anti-terror operations.

The NIA had unearthed several JMB modules in the districts of Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad.

Karim alias Boro Karim, who was arrested from Murshidabad on May 29, was described by the police as “the main leader of the Dhuliyan module (Murshidabad) and would actively supply logistics and support and shelter top leaders.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.