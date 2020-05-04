Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Kota Police surprise family of birthday girl, bring cake

The policemen arrived at baby’s home to gift her birthday cake.

Updated: May 04, 2020 07:18 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi, Hindustan Times Kota

Kota reported two fresh cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Some memories are meant to be cherished forever. For the family of Danika Chaudhary, her first birthday was that moment.

The Covid-19 lockdown made it impossible for Chaudhary’s father Arun Tomar to celebrate her first birthday on a grand scale in Kota. But the city police ensured they don’t miss out on fun.

Additional SP, Kota, Headquarter, Rajesh Kumar Meel along with his securitymen wearing masks and gloves arrived at the residence of Tomar in Kota on Monday where they gifted the baby girl Danika Chaudhary a birthday cake.

Tomar and his family was in surprise and awe of the Kota cops’ gesture.



“We did not expected this and it was a welcome move. Since it was the first birthday of our daughter, we were emotional about it but Kota police made the day for us,” said Tomar, who works as a radio jockey.

Tomar further said that the family had decided to celebrate the baby’s first birthday at home because no grand celebrations are allowed during the lockdown.

Additional SP Meel said that Tomar had met him a few days ago and talked about not being able to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. “So we decided to give our blessings by visiting them,” he said.

Rajasthan reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, while 114 people tested positive for the virus.

Of the 114 new cases, 40 are from Chittorgarh, 32 from Jaipur, 27 from Jodhpur, five from Udaipur, three from Ajmer, two each in Bharatpur, Kota and Pratapgarh and one from Dungarpur, according to a state government official.

