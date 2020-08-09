Sections
Home / India News / Kozhikode air tragedy: CISF personnel who rescued survivors told to go into quarantine

Kozhikode air tragedy: CISF personnel who rescued survivors told to go into quarantine

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri who visited the accident site on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh interim relief to the families of the deceased and requested all to refrain from speculating over the cause of the accident.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

At least 18 passengers including both the pilots were killed after the flight carrying 190 people on board including 10 children skidded while landing at the Kozhikode international airport on Friday. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday asked its personnel who took part in the Air India Express plane crash rescue operation to go for quarantine after two of the injured passengers tested positive for coronavirus even as the black box of the flight was sent to Delhi.

At least 18 passengers including both the pilots were killed after the flight carrying 190 people on board including 10 children skidded while landing at the Kozhikode international airport on Friday, a major air accident after the 2010 Mangaluru tragedy.

“We have asked all CISF personnel who took part in the rescue mission to go into quarantine after the health ministry informed that two injured persons had tested positive. Earlier local people who were the first to carry out rescue work were also asked to go for quarantine,” said a senior airport official.

The CISF had praised the service of its personnel during the accident and said they will be rewarded properly.



Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri who visited the accident site on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh interim relief to the families of the deceased and requested all to refrain from speculating over the cause of the accident. Many theories were floating around like excess rubber deposits on runway, water stagnation and aqua-planning and overshooting may have resulted in the crash. There were also reports that the airport failed to heed some of the warnings of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

At least 50 injured passengers were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday and 28 are still in hospital. Out of this, 15 received serious injuries, said the Kozhikode district administration.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men booked for raping 14-year-old girl in Payal
Aug 09, 2020 21:59 IST
Haryana govt planning to set up modern libraries in rural areas: Deputy CM
Aug 09, 2020 21:55 IST
Record spike of 506 Covid-19 cases in Goa, 3 deaths
Aug 09, 2020 21:51 IST
Punjab governor’s principal secretary, 4 other Raj Bhawan staffers test positive for Covid-19
Aug 09, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.