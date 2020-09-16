Sections
Home / India News / Kozhikode air crash: Report to be submitted within 5 months, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Kozhikode air crash: Report to be submitted within 5 months, says Hardeep Singh Puri

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including the pilots.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep singh Puri in Parliament. (PTI)

The five-member panel, which is inquiring into the Kozhikode plane crash last month in which 21 people died, will submit its report within five months, civil aviation minister Hardeep singh Puri said on Wednesday. Five people who were injured in the Kozhikode air crash last month are still receiving medical attention at hospitals, the minister said.

A day after the crash, Puri had said 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 have been discharged, while three were critically injured in the B737 plane crash. In a written reply to a question, Puri told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, “As on 14.09.2020, there are five persons who are still receiving medical attention at hospitals.” On August 13, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) had announced the formation of a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of the Kozhikode plane crash.

